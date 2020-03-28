Severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 8 p.m. for several counties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued for our southern counties until 8 p.m. Saturday.

They include the following counties: Ashland, Carroll, Coshocton, Crawford, Holmes, Mahoning, Medina, Portage, Richland, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, Tuscarawas, and Wayne.

Primary threats: Hail and flooding. Damaging wind gusts possible and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Stay tuned for the latest updates.

Thunderstorms have been moving through Lorain, Medina, Summit, Portage and Trumbull County for several hours. Hail, gusty winds and flooding continue to be the threat.

We’ve picked up 1-3″ in the gauge in many backyards with flooding reported in several areas. Here are the LATEST FLOOD ALERTS:

FLOOD WARNING (Bright Green) has been issued for Portage, Medina & Summit County until 7 p.m. FLASH FLOOD WATCH (Dark Green) continues until Sunday morning. Minor flooding expected along the Black River.

Showers and storms continue tonight into Sunday morning. A strong cold front moves in after 7 a.m., gusty winds will accompany the front. Very windy Sunday! Sustained winds out of the southwest at 20-25 and gusts up to 45 mph. We could get to see the sunshine after lunch. Fingers crossed! Highs in the mid and upper 60s. We’ll drop to the mid 50s by dinnertime.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

