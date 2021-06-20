Severe thunderstorm watch in effect overnight; showers still possible Monday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Crawford, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa and Sandusky counties.

Thunderstorms with heavy rain, strong winds, large hail and even a tornado are possible for this evening until 1 a.m. A “watch” means conditions are right for severe weather but doesn’t mean it’s eminent.

Monday’s forecast is tricky too! Scattered shower and storms, with muggy stick conditions. The hottest part of the day will be noon time when things will start cooling down.

Monday a cold front moves through. We start off warm and sticky with scattered showers and storms midday. By the evening, comfortable air follows the front. You’ll definitely notice a difference as we wrap up the day. Check out the dropping dewpoint temp!

We cool down on Tuesday. A taste of fall! There will highs in the mid 60s. It’s brief. We warm-up to normal towards the end of the week.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: