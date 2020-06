CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) –A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for several of the southern counties in our viewing area.

The National Weather Service has issued the watch for counties including Ashland, Holmes, Mahoning, Richland, Stark, Tuscarawas and Wayne through 8 p.m.

Stay tuned to @fox8news for the latest.

Another smaller risk for storms will hang around for Friday PM with the passage of the final front.

This weekend is shaping up to be picture perfect!

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast: