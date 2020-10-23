Severe Thunderstorm Watch for some Ohio counties

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WJW) — A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued until 9 p.m. for the western half of Ohio and some Northeast Ohio counties. That includes Ashland, Crawford, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Richland and Sandusky.






A few showers will arrive into our western counties as early as 4pm. A line of storms will develop this evening between 6 and 10pm. We’ll be tracking this closely on Storm Fox radar.





There is the chance for strong/severe gusty winds and small hail as this line moves through.














Stay with FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for updates.


		

			

	
	


		

	


	


	
	
	

					
Share this story