Severe Thunderstorm Watch for some Ohio counties

(WJW) — A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued until 9 p.m. for the western half of Ohio and some Northeast Ohio counties. That includes Ashland, Crawford, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Richland and Sandusky.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for a portion of the area until 9 PM this evening, mainly along and west of a Marion to Lorain line. Stay weather aware this afternoon and evening and be alert for potential warnings for you location! #ohwx pic.twitter.com/KLmtqFrJyM — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) October 23, 2020

A few showers will arrive into our western counties as early as 4pm. A line of storms will develop this evening between 6 and 10pm. We’ll be tracking this closely on Storm Fox radar.

There is the chance for strong/severe gusty winds and small hail as this line moves through.

