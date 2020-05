CLEVELAND (WJW) — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for our western counties, which include Erie, Huron, and Lorain.

According to the National Weather Service, it remains in effect until 5:45 p.m.

Hazardous winds up to 60 mph are possible with damage to trees and power lines expected.

Residents in those areas should take necessary precautions.

Read more on the latest forecast, here.

