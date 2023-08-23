CLEVELAND (WJW) – Storm warnings and watches are being issued across Northeast Ohio as storms sweep through the area.

Ashland, Holmes, Stark and Wayne counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 3:30 p.m.

A flood watch has also been issued across Northeast Ohio.

A few storms could contain gusty winds and heavy downpours. Watch for ponding/flooding.

Late evening, there is a “slight” risk for severe weather with our second round of storms. These will travel NE to SW Wednesday night/early Thursday.

Coverage will drop Thursday during the day with the final cluster arriving Thursday night into early Friday morning.

Futurecast from Thursday through Friday:

Temperatures will climb into the low 90s Thursday but feel like 100+ at points during the afternoon. A few counties are under an Excessive Heat Watch for Thursday afternoon and evening.

Typically we experience a few HOURS most summers with a heat index above 100 degrees. Here is a brief history:

