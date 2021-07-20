Flood alerts issued for Mahoning, Trumbull County

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued flood alerts for multiple counties in Northeast Ohio.

Those in Mahoning and Trumbull Counties are asked to be prepared and cautious as thunderstorms could lead to flooding in the area. Mahoning is under a flash flood warning while Trumbull is under a flood advisory.

Some damage could occur, officials said. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the area earlier this evening.

As it stands, the flood alerts are set to be lifted at 9:45 p.m. tonight.