Severe thunderstorm warning for parts of NE Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Medina and Lorain counties until 4:45 p.m.

A flood advisory remains for Geauga and Lake counties until 5:15 p.m.

Hot and humid conditions continue along with a stalled front to the west. Mid-late afternoon storms will develop. Overall coverage between 40 to 50 percent. Biggest threat will be locally heavy rainfall.

Front finally moves through Thursday. Highest storm coverage Wednesday and Thursday.

Cooler more comfy air returns for the upcoming, 4th of July weekend. Even though the cooler air will move in, the threat of showers is still there for the holiday weekend albeit small.

