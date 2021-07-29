Severe storms will bring damaging winds up to 60 mph

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Northeast Ohio is under a severe risk Thursday with the main threats being damaging winds over 60 mph and heavy rain.
The storms will begin during the commute and last through the afternoon hours.
FOX 8 Futurecast indicates the storms will roll in around 6 to 7 a.m.
Following that, there will be a slight break.
Storms will fire up again around 1 p.m.
That round looks to be strong.
It will impact Northeast Ohio through at least 5 p.m.
Cooler air moves in after the storms to bring in some beautiful weather in the 70s to start the weekend.
Here’s your 8-day forecast.