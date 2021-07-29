Tornado warning issued for Ashtabula; more severe weather expected

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for Ashtabula County through 12:30 p.m.

Radar indicated rotation with the storm.

A severe thunderstorm warning was also issued for Ashtabula and Lake counties due to gusts up to 60 mph.

Click here for weather alerts

Much of the activity will consist of localized downpours that will reduce visibility.

Strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon from noon to 4 PM.

Damaging winds of 60+ mph are the main threat.

Heavy rainfall could lead to localized flooding.

We’ll see a few random showers and rumbles of thunder to close out the day.

Tonight, temperatures will drop into the 60s, making way for some refreshing air back in Northeast Ohio.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

FOX 8 DAY FORECAST