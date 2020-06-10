Severe storms this afternoon with threats for hail and damaging winds

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Get ready for Mother Nature to RUMBLE! Severe storms are likely after 4pm this afternoon (west) through 10pm (east).

With the collaboration of remnants from Cristobal, a cold front, heat and humidity, severe storms are looking inevitable this evening. *Main threats: hail and damaging winds…however a weak tornado or two cannot be ruled out*

CORE TIMING OF STORMS WEDNESDAY: 6-10PM

SPC has us in an “enhanced/moderate risk” for severe storms. The last time northern Ohio was under a “moderate” risk was in 2016. So confidence that this line of storms will produce winds of 65+ mph, 3/4″ hail and a few tornado warnings is increasing.

Humidity will be dropping tonight and Thursday

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

