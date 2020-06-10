1  of  3
Breaking News
Wicked weather possible: Risk of severe storms later today Timeline of what led to protests, violence across the nation after the murder of George Floyd Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures

Severe storms this afternoon with threats for hail and damaging winds

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Get ready for Mother Nature to RUMBLE! Severe storms are likely after 4pm this afternoon (west) through 10pm (east).

With the collaboration of remnants from Cristobal, a cold front, heat and humidity, severe storms are looking inevitable this evening. *Main threats: hail and damaging winds…however a weak tornado or two cannot be ruled out*

CORE TIMING OF STORMS WEDNESDAY: 6-10PM

SPC has us in an “enhanced/moderate risk” for severe storms. The last time northern Ohio was under a “moderate” risk was in 2016. So confidence that this line of storms will produce winds of 65+ mph, 3/4″ hail and a few tornado warnings is increasing.

Check our interactive radar here

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 8 WEATHER APP FOR INSTANT UPDATES:

Humidity will be dropping tonight and Thursday

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News