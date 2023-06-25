(WJW) – Heat and humidity build on Sunday. We’ll come close to 90 degrees.

POOL ALERT! Load on the sunblock the UV index is a 9 today — very high.

Clouds increase this afternoon and we can’t rule out a pop-up shower. Tracking a line of storms this evening. There’s a chance we could have strong to severe thunderstorms, we are under a “SLIGHT” risk. Time to watch, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. STAY TUNED! ALL severe threats on the table.

Unsettled conditions remain as the system sticks around. Scattered showers and thunderstorms become more numerous Monday afternoon.

We then cool off behind this system. Temperatures are back in the pleasant zone with highs around 70 midweek.

We warm up as we head into the long holiday weekend. Hello, July!

Above is the latest 8-Day Forecast.