CLEVELAND (WJW) — Another round of heavy rain will move in tonight with a few strong to severe storms possible. The SPC has a Slight Risk for parts of our area. The greatest threat we will see is damaging winds but an isolated tornado, especially south, can’t be ruled out.

There is a Tornado Watch south of our area until 6 p.m.

Wind gusts will pick up this evening, as the heavier rain moves in, with 30-40 mph gusts possible.

Rainfall today:

A drier Tuesday is in store and Wednesday’s temps rising again briefly. Once again a wide range of temps expected from north (upper 50s) to near 70 south.

Watching Friday … this time it looks like we’ll be on the colder side of this next system. It’s possible we’ll have our first measurable snow event in March. Looking like we’ll get more snow from this system than all of February.

Long range outlook is showing below normal temperatures/higher chances of snow in mid March across a large portion of the Ohio Valley. This was first indicated on Scott’s long range outlook late last week. More to come in the days ahead.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

