Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for some Northeast Ohio counties

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

(WJW) — Severe storms are popping up in parts of Northeast Ohio.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9 p.m. for the following counties: Ashland, Carroll, Coshocton, Crawford, Holmes, Mahoning, Richland, Stark, Tuscarawas and Wayne. 










It will be hot and muggy for the remainder of the week with a chance of storms through Thursday.










