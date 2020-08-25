Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for some Northeast Ohio counties

(WJW) — Severe storms are popping up in parts of Northeast Ohio.
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9 p.m. for the following counties: Ashland, Carroll, Coshocton, Crawford, Holmes, Mahoning, Richland, Stark, Tuscarawas and Wayne.
It will be hot and muggy for the remainder of the week with a chance of storms through Thursday.
