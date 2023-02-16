CLEVELAND (WJW) — Rain develops Thursday morning/noon with afternoon breaks. High temps in the mid 50s. Cooler along the lake. As the cold front approaches later in the day another line of showers/storms between 6-9 p.m. then the temps drop into the 20s overnight and into Friday.

Here is a look at some of the record temperatures we saw Wednesday and the strongest wind gusts from across the area:

Thursday’s futurecast shows two systems move through Northeast Ohio:

Thursday a slight risk is in place for parts of our area for the chance for an isolated strong to severe storm. Damaging, gusty winds will be the main threat with an isolated tornado risk.

Here’s a look at Friday’s futurecast:

Colder Friday with several streaks of scattered lake effect snow Friday/Friday night as temperatures. Some small accumulations.

A 24-36-hour window of cold before another round of above average temps on the way next week.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Stay with FOX 8 for the latest forecast.