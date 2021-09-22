Severe storm threat is over, but what’s next?

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The severe storm threat is over, but a flood watch continues for our northwestern counties through early Thursday morning.

These areas received around 3″ over the last 24 hours and can expect up to an additional 1″ by daybreak.

A wind advisory remains in effect until 2 a.m. for Erie, Ottawa and Lorain counties, with north winds of 20 to 30 mph and gusts of 55 mph.

It will be breezy with sustained winds of 10 to 20 mph and gusts near 30 mph Wednesday night and Thursday.

Scattered showers will continue overnight with temperatures tumbling to fall readings.

It will be chilly out the door Thursday morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 40’s. Expect lots of clouds around Thursday along with wrap around showers throughout the day.

Cooler air takes over Northeast Ohio real estate with highs struggling to reach 60. In fact, much of the day will be in the low to mid 50’s.

There’s a 50/50 weekend ahead. Showers develop ahead and along a cold front on Saturday with sunshine winning out Sunday. The Browns game is looking good, and there will be more sunshine and fabulous fall weather next week.