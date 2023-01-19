CLEVELAND (WJW) — Showers and pockets of heavy rain will linger into the morning commute before a break by the midday/afternoon.

If we get enough clearing during the afternoon, we could see some strong to severe storms move in during the evening (6-9 p.m.) Thursday. The main threats will be damaging winds and localized flooding.

Last time we had a slight risk for severe storms in January was 2008. Last time we had a severe thunderstorm warning issued in January was 2019.

Temperatures will fall into the mid 30s tonight and stay in the mid 30s Friday with on and off light snow with some small accumulations.

Our next panhandle system starts as a wintry mix and transitions to snow Sunday into Monday with another similar system mid week next week.

These panhandle storm systems will be getting stronger over the next 2-3 weeks. As colder air heads east, snow potential rises each time.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

