CLEVELAND (WJW) – A freeze watch has been issued for many Northern Ohio counties late Sunday night.

The watch is in effect for Ashtabula, Carroll, Coshocton, Crawford, Geauga, Holmes, Huron, Mahoning, Medina, Portage, Richland, Sandusky, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, Tuscarawas and Wayne counties.

The watch will continue through Monday morning.

The National Weather Service says residents could see sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 degrees. This could damage crops or other sensitive vegetation.

The weekend isn’t a total washout! Scattered showers will move back in by Saturday evening. Some heavier rain is possible Saturday night.

Lower rain chances Sunday with more lake driven showers impacting our snowbelt communities.

Potential for a weak front Wednesday. Nothing official yet.

Check the 8-day forecast above.