Severe flood warning in effect for parts of Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A severe flood warning has been issued for some parts of our viewing area.

According to the National Weather Service, Ashtabula County and Trumbull County are under a severe flood warning until 9:45 p.m.

Thunderstorms producing heavy rain are expected, which could cause flooding. Up to two inches of rain have already fallen, another 1.5 inches is possible.

A moderate flood advisory is also in effect for Geauga County until 9:15 p.m.

