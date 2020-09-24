Several warm and sunny days before big cool down

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Fall may have officially started Tuesday, but summer is getting a few extra days on the calendar.

Highs today will be in the upper-70s.

The following three days will see 80s before a big cool down.

Thursday will start out cloudy, but the sun will break through.

Rain and cool weather is in store next week.

Here’s your 8-day forecast:

