CLEVELAND (WJW) — Ashland, Ashtabula, Crawford, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Ottawa, Richland and Sandusky counties are under a wind advisory through 1 p.m. Saturday.

According to the National Weather Service, gusts of wind up to 50 mph are expected. It is important to use extra caution when driving in these wind conditions.

Tree limbs could be blown down and there could be power outages as a result of the wind.

Temperatures will slightly rise, as we sit in the 40s and 50s. Winds will be gusty, up to 30 to 40 mph at times for most but some isolated 50 mph gusts are possible.

Temperatures will drop drastically as we fall from the 50s into the 30s during the afternoon. Staying pretty gusty.

Check out the latest 8-Day Forecast above.