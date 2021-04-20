Several inches of snow on the way for Cleveland and all of Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from midnight until 10 a.m. Wednesday.

This is due to snow accumulations up to four inches that could make driving hazardous.

This is for Ashland, Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Ottawa, Richland, and Sandusky counties.

More on the advisory here.

Here’s the timeline of what’s coming over the next 48 hours:

A few showers will be around today. Minimal coverage with overcast skies. Cooler (40s).

Rain changes over to snow Tuesday evening between 4 to 8 p.m.

General accumulations will start Tuesday night and continue into early Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will stay in the upper 30s/lower 40s Wednesday

Some lake-effect showers/mix may continue into Thursday.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: