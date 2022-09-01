CLEVELAND (WJW) – A cool and crisp night, perfect for the first day of Meteorological Fall. We will fall back into the upper 50s and mid 50s inland. The lower humidity will stick around tonight with our winds shifting from the south after midnight.

Lower humidity will continue to stick around tonight into Friday before some slightly more humid air moves in this weekend.

Staying dry and quiet tomorrow with a few high clouds filtering into the region during the day. Much warmer as we climb into the upper 80s and winds shift from the south.

High clouds expected Friday and Saturday. There’s a super-small chance for a shower or storm Saturday, mainly south.

A few showers and storms are possible as a front drops in from the north on Sunday. Front should be out of the area on Labor Day, but we’ll keep in a small risk for our southeastern communities if it lingers.

