CLEVELAND (WJW) – Happy Meteorological Spring! A few sprinkles pass by our area tonight, mainly south, but we are watching for a soggy system to move in Friday.

Cloudy, mostly quiet, and chilly tonight as temperatures fall into the 40s and 30s.

Kicked off the first day of March on a warm note. Akron-Canton saw a new record high temperature today of 67°. Several places were close Wednesday afternoon.

Not as warm tomorrow with highs in the low 40s, but seasonal. In and out of the clouds with generally quiet conditions through the day.

FRIDAY… Another panhandle system moving SW to NE Friday. At this time, this system looks to bring a mix early (quick light early accums) before transitioning to rain during the day. Rain could be heavy at times, causing some minor flooding and ponding on the roads. Winds will be gusty through the day but temps will be above average, in the upper 40s.

First leaf areas across the southern half of the US is WELL AHEAD of schedule!

Long range outlook is showing below normal temperatures/higher chances of snow in mid March across a large portion of the Ohio Valley. This was first indicated on Scott’s long range outlook on February 23rd!

Check the latest 8-Day Forecast above.