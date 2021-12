CLEVELAND (WJW) – It’s was a toasty Thursday! We ended up just missing tying the record high in Cleveland of 64° while Youngstown and Mansfield ended up breaking records.

These stats were thanks to some fairly gusty winds.

Dry and sunny conditions will kick off Friday. Highs are heading back into the low 40’s.

Showers will overspread Northeast Ohio again Friday night and continue as a chilly rain on Saturday.

The highest chances for rain will be overnight Friday into Saturday.