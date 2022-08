CLEVELAND (WJW) — Northeast Ohioans are waking up on Saturday to refreshing temps with low humidity. Some areas could also see patchy fog.

Mild temps remain throughout the day Saturday. No rain, no worries, enjoy!

It’s heating up for FOX Trot on Sunday. Temps will push 90°. Again, no rain on tap.

The next chance for rain is later in the day Monday along with highs near 90°.

Here’s the latest 8 Day forecast: