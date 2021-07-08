Severe thunderstorm warning for parts of NE Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Ashtabula, Portage, Trumbull, Mahoning and Stark counties until 4 p.m.

A flood advisory is in effect for Cuyahoga County until 5:30 p.m. and Stark County until 6:45 p.m.

Here’s the synopsis: A stalled front moving slowly to the south, but then moves north late this weekend/early next week. Same pattern we’ve seen multiple times over the last 4-6 weeks continues.

Today will include more scattered storms now through 5PM. Right now we’re tracking a line of strong storms north of the I-71 corridor. Isolated strong/severe storms possible although the threat is low. The biggest threat will be locally heavy rainfall and winds in excess of 40mph and small hail. Stay tuned for the latest alerts.

A few showers Friday, mainly in the morning, then trending drier in the afternoon with breaks of sunshine. Temperatures drop below average by 10 degrees. Highs in the low 70’s. NW winds will drop the humidity. Comfortable by the afternoon, shut off the AC and let the fresh air flow!

Rain/storms redevelop Sunday into Monday.

Overall, rainfall will be above normal over the next 5-7 days. We need it! We’re down over 5″ for the year in Cleveland.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: