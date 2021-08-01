Scattered storms expected Sunday, but the sun comes out this week

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Scattered showers and a few storms will be developing later this morning out of the northwest. Coverage will be increasing by noon/early afternoon to 40-60%.

Storms will be fast moving and short-lived, probably between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Biggest threat will be brief heavy rainfall.

Humidity levels stay at comfortable levels today.

The long term pattern looks slightly below normal this upcoming week. Beyond this week, the overall trend is a warmer one heading into the middle of August with below normal rainfall. There’s a good chance we will see several 90 degree days during mid-August.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: