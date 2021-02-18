Scattered snow throughout the day; lake effect kicks in tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Light snow develops from the south after 4 a.m. Anticipate around an inch by noon.

Snow will continue through the day, scattered at times.

There is the chance of a wintry mix in our southeastern communities after lunch with temperatures right around freezing.

There could be travel issues for both commutes with slick, snow-covered roads and reduced visibility at times.

You might want to plan on adding an extra 10-15 minutes to be prepared. All alerts are in Southern Ohio, nothing for us. We’re looking at a general 1-2″ of snow. Locally up to 3″ across western areas.

Lake effect will kick in Thursday night and Friday, stay tuned for specifics with that. Prepare for cold nights Friday and Saturday night, single digit temps return with wind chills of 10 below to 5 above. Next system arrives late Sunday night into Monday from the northwest.

Good news, there’s a break from our lingering cold spell, temperatures are expected to top above freezing and near normal next week!

Here’s the latest Fox 8-Day Forecast:

