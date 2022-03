CLEVELAND (WJW) – There are scattered snow showers Wednesday morning, especially along and east of I-71. Some light accumulation is possible, anywhere from a dusting to about a quarter of an inch.

High chances of snowfall Friday late into Saturday as temperatures drop into the 20s Saturday.

The snow is forecast to begin during the evening commute.

FOX 8 Weather is expecting to have a better idea about accumulations tomorrow.

