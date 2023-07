CLEVELAND (WJW) – A few passing showers, distant rumble of thunder tonight as a front stalls out across our area.

Rain coverage will remain pretty scattered through the overnight. Staying mild with temperatures in the 70s and 60s.

Scattered showers will linger through the day with the highest coverage Wednesday night. Some “dry time” during the day with breaks of sunshine. Warm, temperatures in the 80s, with a bit more humidity moving in tomorrow afternoon.

Storm coverage and duration will increase Wednesday into Thursday along a stalled front.

No long-term signs of above normal heat and humidity.

Check the latest 8-Day Forecast above.