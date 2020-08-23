Scattered showers through the evening, followed by a hot & muggy Monday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A few to scattered showers develop through sunset Sunday.

An isolated thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. No severe storms are anticipated at this time.

It’ll just be hot and muggy! And this is the way it’s going to be for the next 3 days –Feeling like the low-90s!

You might get a storm that pop-ups or you might not. Relief doesn’t come into town until the weekend.

Summer returns this week with temperatures running 5-10 degrees warmer than average. We could even be adding another 90 degree(+) day to our already-accumulated fifteen 90+ days so far this year! For the fall lovers… Check out the upcoming weekend… Feeling fantastic!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

