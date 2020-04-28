1  of  2
Scattered showers this morning, warm and cloudy this afternoon

Weather

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The showers will be primarily a morning event.

We will see some breaks of sunshine, but clouds will rule the day.

It will be warm. Temperatures will climb into the mid-60s.

More showers will develop tonight and into tomorrow. 

Tomorrow will be rainy and windy but temps will stay in the mid-60s.

The weekend is looking nice! It will be warm both Saturday and Sunday with a few spotty showers early Sunday morning.

Here’s our latest 8-day forecast:

