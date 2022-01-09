Scattered showers shifting to Lake Effect snow, temps plunging into the teens

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Widespread rain tapers to scattered showers as we head into Sunday afternoon.

Temps start off around 40° and gradually fall through the ’30s. By the time you sit down for dinner, sub-freezing temps return with a few flurries.

Another arctic blast blows through at the beginning of the week. Bundle up! Highs in the low 20s and teens, or colder, at night.

Lake effect snow will be ongoing Monday. Parts of the primary Snowbelt will pick up more than a half-foot. Stay tuned for specifics. We could have totals tallying similar to what’s on the ground now.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for parts of Northeast Ohio from Monday morning through Tuesday morning with accumulations of 6″ to 10″ possible.

Seasonable temps return middle to the end of the week.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: