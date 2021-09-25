Scattered showers Saturday, temps in mid 60s; When will skies clear out?

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Another round of showers is expected for the late morning and early afternoon on Saturday. But not to worry, the whole weekend won’t be a wash.

Timing on the front is from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. with rain paralleling the I-77 corridor between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Saturday evening will dry out.

The Browns game is looking good, weather-wise! Mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 60s throughout.

It will not be quite as hot this week. Outside of some spotty rain on Monday, sunny and fabulous fall weather will round out the month of September. Enjoy!

The next 10+ days will feature temperatures that are “fall-like”. Small warmups (the mid-70s) but little sign of any summer heat.

Here is your 8 day forecast: