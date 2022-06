CLEVELAND (WJW) – Showers and thunderstorms moving out and scattered showers will persist into Thursday. Temperatures are on the decline and should remain in the lower 60s through the day.

On and off showers through the afternoon Thursday before drying and clearing in the early evening.

Behind the strong cold front, cooler and more comfortable air. Comfy as we head into the upcoming weekend. Enjoy!

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: