Scattered showers overnight, possible snowflakes mix in Thursday

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Our next system will move in late tonight and into the overnight and will bring in some scattered showers.

On Thursday, a few snowflakes could mix in early. Through the day, spotty light showers, pockets of drizzle and plenty of clouds will be present.

Temperatures once again will be in the lower 40’s. We’re stuck in this dreary pattern as we wrap up 2021.

Temperatures climb once again on the final day of the year, into the lower 50s. So far, Cleveland has secured the sixth spot on the warmest December on record list.

We’re ringing in the New Year on a mild note with the 50’s on tap. Showers arrive after 2 a.m., so no travel worries surrounding the ball drop.

Ready for the cold? Expect changes in the New Year. It’s trending colder and finally the chance for some accumulating snow.