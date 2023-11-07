(WJW) – This evening temperatures will be in the 40s, seasonable for this time of year, with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Winds will be lighter than they had been and it will be dry. The jacket should be just fine if you’re headed out this evening.

Overnight, look for partly to mostly cloudy skies with colder, but seasonably chilly, temps. We’ll start the morning off with temperatures on either side of 40 degrees but quiet and dry.

By the afternoon, a few light isolated to scattered showers move in. Temperatures will be seasonable, in the mid 50s.

Another chance for rain Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. Temps will cool at the end of the week. Trending colder by late Thursday and into the weekend. So we enter a drier, sunnier but cooler weather pattern late week through the weekend and into early next week.

