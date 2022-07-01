CLEVELAND (WJW) – Temperatures are in the 80s early but once rain moves in this evening, temperatures will drop into the 70s.

Scattered showers and embedded thunderstorms around this evening. Take the rain gear/umbrella with you if you’re headed out this evening.

Any isolated storm has the chance of some pretty gusty winds and heavy downpours, which could lead to some lower visibility and ponding on the roads.

Tonight, scattered showers, breezy and warm, in the upper 60s.

The passing cold front sends us back to average in the low 80’s Saturday afternoon. Firework forecast looking good Saturday night! Mainly clear skies are anticipated.

Sunshine, low humidity and warm, comfy temperatures expected for Sunday.

The sun, heat and humidity comes back just in time for the 4th of July, as it should feel more like summer.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: