Scattered showers continue into Tuesday in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Monday night’s showers will be spotty in nature, and might even mix with a few lonely snowflakes, but the showers that we see between tonight and Tuesday will be a relatively minor event. Note the forecast rainfall amounts below:

Temperatures will rise into the lower 50s by Tuesday. St. Patrick’s Day is looking even better…milder, with periods of sunshine!

A higher coverage of rain will affect us Thursday into Thursday night. Rainfall amounts could exceed 1/2″ or more. We will experience a plethora of uphill and downhill swings this week which is pretty typical for mid-March and the last week of winter.

Spring officially arrives this Saturday!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

