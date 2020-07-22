Scattered showers and storms on Wednesday

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The night will start quiet, but a line of rain and thunder will roll in closer to dawn. We’ll be tracking it during the morning commute.

There is likely going to be a midday lull before more scattered showers and storms fire up along a cold front. There is a very slim chance of a strong to severe storm during this time.

Wednesday is the best chance for a widespread rainfall. Hope you get some rain! Most communities in Northeast Ohio are abnormally dry with a 2-4″ deficit for the season and climbing.

More ‘Dog Days’ return later this weekend!

Here’s our latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

