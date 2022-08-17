CLEVELAND (WJW) – Chance for a highly localized shower this morning mainly east with a mix of sun and clouds through the day. We will see another chance for scattered showers and a non-severe storm during the afternoon and evening. A very similar pattern to yesterday. Coverage under 25-30%.

Drier as we head into the end of the week but warmer with highs back in the low to mid-80s. Our next chance at decent rain returns late Saturday and especially Sunday.

Drier as we head into the end of the week but much warmer with highs back in the 80s.

Long-range outlook shows brief periods of warmth (mid-80s) with most of the extreme heat staying west.

Above is the latest 8-day forecast.