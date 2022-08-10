CLEVELAND (WJW) – The lower humidity will keep us feeling comfortable through the night.

Clouds will build tonight into tomorrow morning as a weak front moves into the region tomorrow. A few scattered light showers are possible tomorrow early in the day with clearing during the night on Thursday.

This feature will also drop the humidity even further with more comfortable temperatures Friday through Sunday. Cool starts with morning temperatures in the 50s. Open your windows and give your AC a break! Our next chance at rain arrives during the second half of the weekend.

Long range pattern shows little chances of extreme heat and humidity for Ohio

Check the latest 8-day forecast above.