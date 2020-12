CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A few scattered flurries and snow showers will stick around through midday Friday.

Less than 1″ is expected, but most areas will not see any accumulation.

Otherwise cloudy skies.

There are no large-scale weather systems expected through the weekend. A minor system Saturday night into early-Sunday could provide a few light rain or snow showers as highs make it near 40F.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: