Scattered flurries and arctic air

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A front comes through on Wednesday that will give us a few isolated/scattered showers/flurries.

Once an area of low pressure and attendant cold front moves through, a few lake effect flurries/snow showers develop on the back side. There is some light accumulation in the snow belt, mainly and some in the secondary snow belt.

The arctic air mass behind this front will send temperatures plummeting into the single digits and teens overnight and 20s for daytime highs for the rest of the week.

