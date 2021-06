CLEVELAND (WJW)– We’re still waiting for our official 1st 90° day of 2021, but Tuesday was not that day as we topped out at 85° by around noon.

Warm, humid, and scattered afternoon storms/gully washers will be the weather rule through the end of the week. Storms will move slowly so heavy rainfall/flooding potential will be the biggest threat.

A break from the heat/humidity is coming late this weekend and especially early next week.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: