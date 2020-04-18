Breaking News
Coronavirus headlines: Latest for April 18, 2020
Watch Now
Fox 8 News Weekend Morning

Saturday forecast: Mostly sunny skies with temps in the 50s

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Snow/mix/rain exited our neighborhoods through the overnight. A few pesky, leftover flakes could continue into the early morning hours over the belts.

Meanwhile, skies should open up to reveal mostly sunny conditions and temperatures that will not be quite as cool.

We’ll be warming up. The only fly in the ointment will be the spotty showers possible late-day Sunday.

So, when are we expecting milder/near normal temperatures again? Our next opportunity seems to be the middle and latter part of next week.

Here’s our latest 8-day forecast:

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News