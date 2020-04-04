Saturday forecast: Sunny skies with temps in the 60s

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Another beautiful day graces us Saturday albeit more evening clouds. Spot showers will be possible Saturday night. Sunday is offering a slim chance of a few showers, mainly Ain the morning.

The showers end in our southeastern communities by 10 a.m.

Get ready for warmer temps! Enjoy! Chilly air is expected to return as we head into Easter weekend.

Big changes late next week. The thunderstorm potential goes up Wednesday with more ups and downs heading into Easter weekend.

Here’s our latest 8-day forecast:

Fox 8 Day Forecast

Latest forecast information, here.