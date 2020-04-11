Saturday forecast: Highs in 50s, nighttime showers continue into Easter Sunday

CLEVELAND — A frosty start to your Easter weekend! A beautiful blue sky with temps around freezing this morning.

Easter weekend expect highs in the mid 50s Saturday with showers likely Saturday night as a warm front lifts in.

Easter Sunday will sport some showers. Rain is possible early, however there will be many breaks. Another round of showers will move through later in the day. Highs will reach the mid 60s.

A WIND ADVISORY may be needed on Monday and we’ll be tracking showers and storms. Blustery conditions persist into Tuesday morning. Temperatures expected to tumble through Monday with highs occurring in the morning.

Temperatures will struggle into the mid 40s, below-normal territory much of next week!

Here’s our latest 8-day forecast:

Fox 8 Day Forecast

Latest forecast information, here.