Saturday forecast: Dense fog advisory in effect for much of Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Parts of Northeast Ohio are starting their Saturday morning off with lots of fog.

A dense fog advisory is in effect for Ashland, Ashtabula, Crawford, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Holmes, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, Ottawa, Portage, Richland, Sandusky, Stark, Summit, Trumbull and Wayne Counties until 10 a.m.

Saturday is the “PICK DAY” of the weekend! SW winds will usher in a very warm Sunday followed by a cold front that will trigger another line of rain/storms late evening and overnight.

Next week features a closed ‘cut off’ low that is depicting a more southeasterly track resulting in drier days but also slightly less ‘warm’ temperatures than we thought earlier this week. This would translate into more seasonable “spring” high temperatures for the latter half of next week.

Upper Low Spoils Our Forecast for 80 Degree Days!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: